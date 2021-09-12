Funeral services for Robin Lynn Carman Edwards were 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Stacy Gilder officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM and Saturday after 12 Noon at Ligon & Bobo.
Robin, age 57 of Lebanon passed away September 8, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Born January 22, 1964, in Nashville, she is the daughter of the late Alfred N. Carman Sr. and Dora Elizabeth Nunley Carman. She was the Program Manager in Global PMO DTTL & GTS for Deloitte & Touche. She attended Joy Church.
She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Merilyn Edwards-Ater & Daniel; two grandsons, Ryker & Rafe Ater; sister, Merilyn (Ken) Couch; and brother, Al (Pat) Carman; several nieces and nephews.