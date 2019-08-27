Rodney Butts, age 57 of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
The Celebration of Life Service, conducted by Pastor Ryan Bennett, will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 28 from 1 until service time at 3 p.m.
Rodney was born on September 5th, 1961 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Hershel and Mona Jean Butts. In addition to his parents, he is survived by loving wife of 37 years, Lisa Butts; children, Mona Lisa (Patrick) Butts-Skrobe and William Lee Butts; grandson, Gavin Michael-Scott Skrobe; siblings, Tammy Jean (Rickey) Frasure, Anita Delean Heath, and Laura Lynn Butts; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. He was preceded in death by grandparents, William and Ethel Butts, William Wilson, and Esta Dilley.
Rodney was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He was a lifelong learner and held many degrees in education from MTSU including a Bachelor’s, Master’s and Education Specialist degree. He was currently a student at Lipscomb University studying Special Education in order to earn his 4th degree. He was currently teaching at Wright Elementary School and was an educator of all ages. He was a tremendous encourager and enjoyed teaching the many children who entered his life.
Rodney never met a stranger. Everyone he came into contact with became family. On more than one occasion, he invited strangers to Thanksgiving dinner. He was a great storyteller and would light up a room with his infectious smile and cheerful personality. Rodney was also a musician and enjoyed singing and playing his guitar. He loved all things Christmas and would deck his house out to the max with enormous Christmas trees and merry décor. Rodney was a history buff and could tell you anything about the Civil War. He loved to read books, collect coins, and restore pinball machines. He also liked airplanes and muscle cars.
Rodney inspired so many people throughout his life and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
