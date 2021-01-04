Rodney Lee Hibbard, age 59 of Mt. Juliet, gained his angel wings the morning of Monday, January 4, 2021.
Rodney was an extraordinary, artistic husband, companion and friend who was full of love, charisma, character and showed care to all he had the opportunity to meet along his journey. He was a private person and his request was to have no service.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Edwin Hibbard; son, Jesse Lane Hibbard and man’s best friend, Bilbo Baggins. Rodney is survived by wife, Sylvia Hibbard; mother, Clara (Jerry) Sikes; son, Jason (Rebekah) Hibbard; step-children, Jason (Crystal) Pitts, Robert Pitts, Alex (Lyndsey) Sikes and Sandra (Mark) Grubbs; brother, Gary (Teresa) Hibbard; sister, Rhonda (Phil) Carter; grandchildren, Audrey Hibbard and Perry Hibbard; step-grandchildren, Kai’imaloa Pitts, Kekoa Pitts, PuaHaunani Pitts and Mahealani Pitts; and several nieces and nephews.
