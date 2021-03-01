Roger Dale Smith, age 70 of Lebanon, passed away on February 26, 2021.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Roger Dale Smith was born in Lebanon TN to Lucile Foster and Rufus Smith. He was a kind and free spirit who loved riding his Harley-Davidson. He was an avid reader, including the Bible, which he had read front to back at least twice. He played baseball in his younger days and loved watching the Atlanta Braves. He was also a fan of music, especially songs that had meaningful lyrics. He worked as an auto mechanic. Roger was loved dearly by his friends and was respected by many who trusted him with their autos through all the years he worked at Crook’s Auto.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents Lucile and Rufus Smith. He is survived by his sons Sean (Jennifer) Smith and Jeremy “Deke” Smith, grandchildren Ethan, Maegan, and Paige Smith, and Brandon Emerson, sister Phyllis (Steve Casper) Clemmons, nieces and nephews, and girlfriend Brenda Engel. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.