RON WALDEN, 73, of Lebanon passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his

residence. 

 

He was preceded in death by his father, Oliver Wayne Walden.

He is survived by mother, Evelyn Walden; wife of 48 years, Ann Walden; sons,

John (fiancé, Camille Burdine) Walden and their children, Jackson Burdine,

Parker Walden, Walker Burdine, Karli Walden, and David (Mandi) Walden and

their children, Isabel, Sam and Luke Walden; daughter, Rachel (Nathan) East

and their children, Drew, Jack and Hudson East; sister, Donna (Paul)

Salazar; and numerous other loving family members.

 

Mr. Walden was a 1964 graduate of Smyrna High School. He served his country

in the Army from 1966-1969, afterwards, he attended MTSU and Memphis State to

study business.  He had a career as a salesman for 33 years from 1977-2010

for Nashville Dental. He served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and youth

director at Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a member of First United

Methodist Church.

 

He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and spending time with his children and

grandchildren. He had a generous heart, loved people, and helping others who

were less fortunate.

 

There will be a private family service. Pallbearers will be Nathan East, Rod

Goodner, Bill Goodner, Jack Goodner, Matt Goodner, Tom Goodner, Parker

Walden and Drew East.

 

The family of Mr. Walden understands that due to the current restrictions

regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love & support in

person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their

sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this

time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family at

www.partlowchapel.com

 

Mrs. Walden and her family wanted to express their sincere appreciation for

all the acts of kindness shown to them.  A special thank you to Alive

Hospice, caregivers, friends, family, children, grandchildren, and her

brothers and sister for their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Habitat for

Humanity, First United Methodist Church, or the charity of your choice.

 

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007.

 

