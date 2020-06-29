RON WALDEN, 73, of Lebanon passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his
residence.
He was preceded in death by his father, Oliver Wayne Walden.
He is survived by mother, Evelyn Walden; wife of 48 years, Ann Walden; sons,
John (fiancé, Camille Burdine) Walden and their children, Jackson Burdine,
Parker Walden, Walker Burdine, Karli Walden, and David (Mandi) Walden and
their children, Isabel, Sam and Luke Walden; daughter, Rachel (Nathan) East
and their children, Drew, Jack and Hudson East; sister, Donna (Paul)
Salazar; and numerous other loving family members.
Mr. Walden was a 1964 graduate of Smyrna High School. He served his country
in the Army from 1966-1969, afterwards, he attended MTSU and Memphis State to
study business. He had a career as a salesman for 33 years from 1977-2010
for Nashville Dental. He served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and youth
director at Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a member of First United
Methodist Church.
He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and spending time with his children and
grandchildren. He had a generous heart, loved people, and helping others who
were less fortunate.
There will be a private family service. Pallbearers will be Nathan East, Rod
Goodner, Bill Goodner, Jack Goodner, Matt Goodner, Tom Goodner, Parker
Walden and Drew East.
The family of Mr. Walden understands that due to the current restrictions
regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love & support in
person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their
sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this
time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family at
Mrs. Walden and her family wanted to express their sincere appreciation for
all the acts of kindness shown to them. A special thank you to Alive
Hospice, caregivers, friends, family, children, grandchildren, and her
brothers and sister for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Habitat for
Humanity, First United Methodist Church, or the charity of your choice.
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007.