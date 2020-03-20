Ronald Lee Page passed away on March 18, 2020 at age 58. Mr. Page was a plumber and a member of Local 572. He loved hunting, fishing, sculpting, and drawing; but treasured time with his friends the most.
He is survived by daughter Melissa Page, sister Sharon (Bill) Covington, and niece Grace Covington.
He is preceded in death by son Lee Thomas Page, parents Thomas E. and Dorothy Elizabeth Foster Page, and brother Rick Page.
No services are scheduled at this time. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Page as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.