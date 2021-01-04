Ronald (Ron) Alvin Robinson, age 82 of Lebanon, TN, died January 2, 2021.
Ron was born September 10, 1938 in Kansas City, MO. He was the son of the late, Alvin Chester Robinson and Helen Lima Smithpeter Robinson. Ron was a member of Providence United Methodist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He earned his BS degree in accounting from Missouri State University and was retired from Ford Motor Company as a District Manager. After retirement, Ron served as a volunteer firefighter in Arkansas. He was a member of the Ivanhoe Lodge #446 AF&AM in Kansas City, Mo and the Shriners International in Fairfield Bay, AR. Ron enjoyed bird watching, crossword puzzles and gardening and was known for his beautiful lawns. He was a WWII enthusiast, a master of trivia and a jokester. His greatest joy was watching the grandchildren play sports and serving as their taxi driver. Ron was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Meredith and Dave Hefft.
He is survived by: wife of 50 years – Sharon Brady Robinson of Lebanon, TN; sons – Mike (Johnna) Robinson of Atlanta, GA and Scott (Stacy) Robinson of Stephens City, VA; daughter – Robin Donovan of Lebanon, T; brother – James (Debora) Robinson of Angier, NC; grandchildren – Abbie, Zach, Brady, Christian, Dallas, Jake, Seth, Molly, Ryan, Maggie and Shea; and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Providence Church, 2293 South Rutland Rd., Mt Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.