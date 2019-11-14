Ronald “Ron” Ross, 74, of Lebanon,TN, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Wilson County Vanderbilt Hospital.
Mr. Ross was born December 30, 1944 in Robertson County to the late Russell and Olean Reid Ross. He was a retired coast to coast truck driver for Fineline Trucking Co.
He is survived by daughter, Rochelle; son, Ronald “Ronnie” Jr.; a very good friend and companion, Jane Stuart; sister, Lettie (Grover) Stroud; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Byron Ross, Vernon Ross, Harold Ross, Velma Davis, and Louise Hodge.