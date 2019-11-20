Ronald Skulley, 63, of Hermitage, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21 from noon to 8 p.m. and on Friday, November 22 from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.
He is survived by loving wife of 29 years, Debbie Skulley; daughter, Brandy (Kevin) Nannie; grandson, KJ Nannie; mother, Pat (Joe) Phillips; sister, Karen (Billy) Baker; nephew, Josh Baker; a host of family and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by father, Richard Skulley.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to either Special Olympics (1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036‐3604) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.