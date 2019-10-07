Rosie Virginia Meadows Davis, 89, passed away on September 30, 2019. The family will be receiving friends from 11 a.m. until noon at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Inurnment will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens, Mt. Juliet TN.
Mrs. Davis is survived by children, Mary (Gilbert) Springer, Lee Hutchings, Kenneth (Debbie) Hutchings, Allen Hutchings, Victor T. Hutchings, Michael Hutchings, and Rose Baker; 23 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husbands, Waymond Hutchings and M.E. Davis, and sons, Gary Hutchings and Ronnie Hutchings.
