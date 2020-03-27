Roy Allen Morgan - age 75 of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Roy was a Coal Miner for 20 years and owner of Roy's Chevron Gas Station & Car Repair.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Adkins Morgan; his parents, Ed & Josephine Morgan; brother-in-law, Chuck Alcorn; & sister-in-law, Shelia Edwards.
Mr. Morgan is survived by his daughters, Connie Carden (Keith Dodd) of Lebanon, & Michelle Morgan of Oliver Springs; sons, Keith Carden of Lebanon, & Allen Morgan of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Alexis Carden, Tyler Carden, Brodie Bailey, & Tiffany Jackson; great grandchild & light of his life, Leah Grace Carden; brothers, Eddie (Sue) Morgan of Middlesboro, Ky., Wayne (Carolyn) Morgan & Jim (Diana) Morgan both of Oliver Springs; sister, Marsha Alcorn of Oliver Springs.
Due to the concerns of the Coronavirus threat, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Private graveside services will be held on Friday March 27th at 1:00 p.m. Active pallbearers will be family & friends.
Special thanks to extended family & friends, Carolyn Wilder, Rosalind Howell, Teresa Smith, Brenda Hunley, Tina Perkins & Donna Sheppard.
A very special thank you to Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, and special thanks for all the calls, text & visits in the last 8 months.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements (615) 444-7007 Obituary
Line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com