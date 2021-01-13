Roy Eugene Denson -age 76 passed away Tuesday January 12, 2021 in Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Woody & Velvie Lee Hensley Denson. Survived by his son, Jeff (Elesha) Denson; daughters, Faith Denson & Angie (Jamie) Watson; grandchildren, Kyle Denson, Storm (Elizabeth) Denson, Trulee Denson & her fiance Andrew, Chris McCathern, Sean Denson, Jeslyn Harvey, Brooklyn Harvey, Collin (Brittany) Watson, Alissa Watson, Lauren Watson & Jamison Watson; 13 great grandchildren; numerous cousins and loving family in Gainesboro & Michigan.
Roy was a 1963 graduate of Lebanon High School, a member of Christian Life Chapel, and a retired Insurance Salesman with American General.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 15th 4-7 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel & Saturday January 16th 12 noon until funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087. Pastor Jamie Watson will officiate the services. Interment will follow in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens.Jeff Denson, Kyle Denson, Storm Denson, Sean Denson, Collin Watson, Tyler Weeks, Jamison Watson & Doris Williams will serve as active pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com