Roy Geoffrey “Jeff” Ortengren, age 79, of Mt. Juliet, TN passed quietly surrounded by family on August 24, 2021. Jeff was born in Culver City, CA and was the son of the late, Roy Hessler and Mary Jane Parker Ortengren. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Brian Ortengren.
Jeff worked for American Airlines for 43 years. He was active with the Wilson County Democratic Party and loved to travel. Jeff was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and loved to spend time with his family.
He is survived by: Wife of 61 years – Linda Downing Ortengren; Daughter – Renee (Brian) Hoffmeister; Brothers – Mike (Jeuley) Ortengren, Scott (Sue) Ortengren, Tracy (Lisa) Ortengren, Brett (Terry) Ortengren and Mitch (Sue) Ortengren; Sister – Jewel (Kris) Brylle;Grandsons – Phillip (Whitney) Hoffmeister and Nathan (Meghan) Hoffmeister; Great-granddaughters – Saylor Hoffmeister and Kitelee Hoffmeister.
No services are planned at this time.
