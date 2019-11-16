Roy Lee Major

Roy Lee Majors passed away on November 13, 2019. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Interment will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Pegram TN.
Mr. Majors served in the United States Army from 1959 – 1961, married Mary Kathlene Thompson, and worked until his retirement as a machine operator at Dupont. He loved hunting and fishing, and playing Spades. He is survived by wife of 57 years, Kathlene Majors, daughter Pecolia Majors (Ryan) Tubb, and grandson Ethan Bransford. He is preceded in death by parents Vera Norella Beard and Hugh Elliot Majors. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.