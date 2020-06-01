Roy Sisco, 70, passed away on May 21, 2020.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. and on Monday from noon until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Buster Drennon and Brother Bill Smith, is 1 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Bethlehem Cemetery will follow the service. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Mr. Sisco retired as a machinist at Permapipe. He loved drag racing, especially his Datsun truck.
He is survived by his wife Betty Sisco, children Betty Sue Sisco, Rachel Sisco, and Roy Dwayne (Jenna) Sisco, grandchildren Dillon Ketchum, Tenasia Gilley, Addison Sisco, and Masen Sisco, sister Rosie Hunts, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Tom and Alta Key Sisco, and siblings Jona Sisco, Louise Shrum, William Sisco, Sue Thompson, Kate Sisco, Herbert Sisco, Martin Sisco, and Jr. Sisco.
