Ruby Duke Tisdale, age 88 of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Born June 4, 1933, she is the daughter of the late Homer & Beulah Putty Duke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Hershel Tisdale; son, Wayne Tisdale; son-in-law, Charles Tomlinson; grandson, Clint Tomlinson; brothers, Leon, Roy, Odell, and James Duke; and sister, Ruthine Hackney.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Tomlinson; granddaughter, Alyson (Geoff) Atchley; great grandchildren, Charley Atchley, Macie (Andrew Grow) Tomlinson, and Gavin Tomlinson; special relatives, Jim and Sharon Tomlinson, Amy Tomlinson, Gerald Sanders, Eugene, Brandi, and Lauren McGee; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Lillie Adkins, Violet Davenport, and Helen Piedra, affectionately known as the Golden Girls.
Mrs. Tisdale was saved and baptized in the Pentacostal Church and spent the past eighteen years worshipping at Immanuel Baptist Church. She retired from the Tennessee Woolen Mills.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Pratt and Brother Darrin Reynolds officiating. Visitation Saturday 11-3 PM at Immanuel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers are Geoff Atchley, Blane Duke, Hoyt Duke, Dwight Hackney, Eugene McGee, Gerald Sanders, Gavin Tomlinson, and Jim Tomlinson.
The family would like to express their special thanks to Dr. Roger McKinney and staff. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be given to Sherry's Hope. Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.