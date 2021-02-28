Ruby Margaret Armstrong was born Dec. 11, 1924 in Gate City, VA, daughter of the late William R. Tipton and Gladys Lane Tipton and departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at the age of 96 years.
Ruby attended Radford State Teachers College and completed her teaching degree at Middle Tennessee State University. She went on to have a 38 year teaching career in Wilson County Schools. After retirement she served as a volunteer at University Medical Center and was active in the Statesville Grange. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert M. Armstrong in 1998; her brother, Carl Tipton and a stepbrother, Jeff Tipton.
Ruby is survived by her children, Kerry Armstrong and his wife, Nina of Lebanon, Margie Morris of Durango, CO and Jack Armstrong of Statesville; grandchildren, Ryan Armstrong and his wife, Sarah of Mt. Juliet and Allison Armstrong of Smith County; stepsister, Gidget Tipton of Murfreesboro and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends gathered at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 for graveside services at Jennings Cemetery in Statesville with Bro. David Hesson and Mike Stroud officiating. Pallbearers: Ryan Armstrong, Bob Beadle, Bobby Huddleston, Floyd Gaddes, Billy Batey, Marty Taylor, Bob Rochelle, Mike Stroud. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watertown Library or the Fiddlers Grove Foundation. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318