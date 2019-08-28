Ruby Vastola, passed away on August 27, 2019 at age 89. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Glenn Denton, is 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Pallbearers are: Conner, Stephen, Orry, Titus, Matthew, and Tyler Vastola. Honorary Pallbearers are: Staff at Quality Care Health Center. Memorial Donations: The Gideons International (Lebanon Gideon Camp, PO Box 591, Lebanon TN 37088).
Mrs. Vastola is survived by children: August (Dianne) Vastola III, Val Vastola, Steven Vastola, Anna Perry, Frank (Teresa) Vastola, Mark (Christi) Vastola, Silas (Angela) Vastola, and Gilliam (Kim) Vastola; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband, August Vastola Sr.; parents, Silas and Caroline Tramel, siblings, Charles Tramel, Paul Tramel, Sophie Tramel, John Tramel, and Eugene Poland, and daughter-in-law, Donna Vastola.
