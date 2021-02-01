Rufus S. “PeeWee” McPeak, Jr., age 69 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 26, 2021.
PeeWee was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church. He was a retired 911 operator and dispatcher for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department. PeeWee was a seat belt advocate and ended most of his conversations by saying “Buckle Up…It’s the Law.” He enjoyed UT and Titans football. PeeWee was the son of the late, Rufus S. McPeak, Sr. and Mildred Louise Keele McPeak. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Mooneyham.
He is survived by: sister – Gloria Jeanette Victory; niece and nephews – Kim Mooneyham, Keith (Angela) Mooneyham, Kenneth (Sharon) Mooneyham and Jimmy (Alice) Victory; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and six great-great nieces and great-great nephews
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Living Springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN with Bro. Edgar Boles officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.Interment will follow at Lannom Cemetery.Active pallbearers will be Duwayne Kessler, Donald Moorehead, Ronnie Edwards, Albry Mooneyham, Keith Mooneyham and Jimmy Victory. Honorary pallbearers will be Sammy Edwards, JoJo Edmondson, Terry McPeak, Jerry McPeak, Will Davis Edwards and Junior Edwards.
The family would like to thank PeeWee’s co-workers at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department and the Smyrna Police Department for their well wishes and prayers during this time. They would like to also thank the “cousins” who were always there.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Living springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be at the church from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com