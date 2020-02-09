Russell Howard “Rusty” Jones, 63, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Feb. 3, 2020.
Rusty grew up attending Green Hill Baptist Church. He was a 1974 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and attended Nashville Tech. He was a trained computer technician, a fireman and a professional driver. Rusty was currently an employee of Bond Memorial Chapel. He was the son of the late, Howard Edward and Dorothy Lillian Bolling Jones.
He is survived by his children: Russell Howard “Dusty” Jones, Jr., Christina Lynn Higham and Robert Shane “Bobby” Jones; brothers, Bradley Eugene Jones and Wesley Grant (Rachel) Jones; grandchildren: Wanda Lynn Higham, Kaya Rebecca Jean Higham and Isabella Amore’ Wood; former wives, Robin Lynn Buchanan and Wanda Blanche Travis; and life-long friend since 6th grade, Jere Lane.
A Celebration of Life services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com