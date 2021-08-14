Russell Witt Jr., 76, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
Born on May 16, 1945 in Lebanon, he was a lifelong resident and owner of Witt Sign Co, Inc., which will celebrate 100 years of operation next year. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vicki Witt, and daughters Tracy (Bill) Grana, grandsons Will and Witt of Nashville and Elizabeth (Chris) Walters and grandchildren Mathis and Paloma of Los Angeles, CA. Sister, Kay Sanders of Monteagle and several nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Mathis Witt and father, Russell Hoyt Witt, Sr. Also, sister Ann Slagle of Lebanon.
Russell loved his business of selling signs. He was the epitome of a "small business owner" and always patronized his customers, even if it meant driving out of town for a store he could have visited closer to home. He started painting signs at 13 years old and eventually took over the business from his mother. He attended Castle Heights Military Academy and graduated from Lebanon High School. He also attended Cumberland University and took college classes in Nashville perfecting his art skills. He was always dressed in a suit and tie, ready to make a sale whenever the opportunity presented itself. Russell also had a hobby of boating on the lake with his family in his younger years and he was also a race car driver, driving his Top Fuel Dragster at a top speed of 288 MPH.
Visitation Saturday, Aug. 14 from 4-6pm and 1pm Sunday, Aug. 15 with funeral at 2pm Sunday, all at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the College Hills Student Ministry. The family also requests that masks be worn to visitation.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.