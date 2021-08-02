Ruth Ann Baker Maynard, age 88, of Mt. Juliet, TN died July 30, 2021.
Ruth was born in Cookeville, TN and was the daughter of the late, John S. and Alta Katherine Helton Baker. She was a member of Center Chapel Church of Christ. Ruth was a teacher for over 30 years in the Fayette County and Macon County school systems. She enjoyed square dancing and traveling.
Ruth was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Toy Maynard and her siblings, Donald, John, Peggy and Helen.
She is survived by: Children – Richard “Chip” (Tamara G.) Maynard and Jeannie Maynard; Brother – Bill Baker; Grandchildren – Frankie Gallian and Richard Carlton Maynard; Great-Grandchildren – Kaelyn Gallian, Taylor Ruth Gallian, Parker Gallain, Evelyn Maynard and Elyanna Maynard; Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, August 2, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Private graveside services will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Cookeville, TN. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Center Chapel Church of Christ or the American Cancer Society.
Visitation was 2-6 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to service time Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel.