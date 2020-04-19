Ruth Elaine Hix, 66, passed away on April 17, 2020.
The graveside service, conducted by Brother Gary “Buster” Drennon, is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Wilson County Memorial.
Mrs. Hix is survived by her husband of 51 years, Wayne Hix; son, Michael (Leslie) Hix; brothers:JC (Nannie) Satterfield, James (Virginia) Satterfield, and Roger (Sharon) Satterfield, sisters Patricia (Tommy) Scruggs and Mary Satterfield McGowan; grandchildren: Amy, Erin, and Lane Hix; nieces, nephews, lots of friends, and two special nephews, Jonathan and Scott Satterfield.
She is preceded in death by her son, Kevin Lee Hix, and parents, Daniel and Margaret Smith Satterfield.
