Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth J. McNabb will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Russ Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation Friday 9 A.M. until service at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. McNabb, age 86 of Lebanon passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her home.
Born September 6, 1934, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Henry Mitchell “Bud” Jones and Theo Lannom Jones. She was a Lebanon High School graduate, Class of 1954, and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She retired from Robertshaw Controls, a division of Toshiba America Consumer Products. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. McNabb; and siblings: Bill Jones, Amenta Crim, Nannie B. Spivey, Mattie J. Hendrixson, Kate J. Sherrill, Roberta Hosbrook, and Betty J. Hight; and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Honorary pallbearers: Margaret Beadle, Margaret Poston, Norma Hasty, Dian Shelton, Mabel Stephens, Andy & Jeannie Smith, Ben Powell, and Martha Sunday School Class, Immanuel Baptist Church, Davene Tomlinson, teacher.
Active pallbearers: David Duke, Thomas Hampton, Kyle Shelton, Mike Hight, Charles Sherrill, Jimmy Sherrill, Robert Sherrill, and Andy Smith.
