Ruth Overbey Clifton, age 76 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, July 26 th ,
2020. The Graveside Service, conducted by Ed Rawlins, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on
Wednesday, July 29 th , 2020 at John Lay Cemetery in Ethridge, Tennessee. The family will
receive friends at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Tuesday, July 28 th , 2020 from 2:00 p.m.
– 8:00 p.m.
Ruth was born on New Years Eve, Friday, December 31 st , 1943 in Franklin, Tennessee to the
late John Benjamin and Ethel Morton Overbey. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in
death by husband, Billy Clifton; brother, Boyd Overbey. She is survived by children, Danny
Clifton of Lafayette, Tennessee, Katy (Brian) Bougor of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and Mike
(Brooke) Clifton of Nashville, Tennesee; grandchildren, Dallas Clifton, Macy Clifton, Riley
Clifton, and Addison Clifton; great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Mayson, and Jackson; brother,
Wayne Overbey of Smyrna, Tennessee; cousin, Belita Ellis of Clevland, Tennessee.
Mrs. Clifton enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and fellowshipping with her friends and family. She
loved being a “Meme” to her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Her family was her
greatest accomplishment.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the administration, nurses, and staff of
Cadence at Rivergate Assisted Living Facility for their love and care that Mrs. Ruth received
during her extended stay.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN
37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com