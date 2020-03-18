Ryan Garrett Finn Vogel, age 6 weeks and 6 days old, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Ryan was born January 22, 2020 in Gallatin.
He is survived by father, Luke Garrett Vogel of Castalian Springs and mother, Christian Jones of Castalian Springs; grandparents, Crystal Jones (Mike Foley) of Castalian Springs, Jeremy Jones (Heather) of Knoxville, and Susan Vogel of Watertown; half-sister, Anya Jones; cousin, Ezra Travis; a host of aunts and uncles; and other extended family.
Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, March 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Creekside Fellowship, 101 Harsh Lane, Castalian Springs, TN 37031.
