Sadie Frances Lanius, age 80 of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Myrtle Jones; husband of 61 years, Raymond Lanius; brothers, Joe, David, and Odell Jones; and sister, Linda Morris.
She is survived by son, Michael (Diane) Lanius; brother, Sam (Dena) Jones; sisters, Ruby Thompson and Betty (Charles) Cato; grandchildren, Travis (Samantha) Lanius, Matt Lanius, and Tiffany (Tim) Bennett; great-grandchildren, Brayden Lanius, Jayden Lanius, Jaxon Lanius, and Casey Mann; brothers-in-law, Charles Tolbert (Margie) Lanius Jr. and Jerry (Wanda) Lanius and numerous other loving family and friends.
Mrs. Lanius was a Watertown High School graduate, a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ and a homemaker.
Visitation is at Adams Avenue Church of Christ on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Bro. Stan Stevenson officiating. Interment follows in the Leeville Cemetery. Family and friends serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Adams Avenue Church of Christ. Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.