Sam Belcher, of Lebanon TN, passed away on February 10, 2021 at age 85.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
Sam Belcher was born in Lebanon TN to Jennie Heflin and Oscar Belcher. He served in the United States Navy before becoming a barber and working at Pop’s Barbershop for many years. He loved keeping his clients looking good and hearing all about their lives. Outside of the barber shop, he enjoyed working with wood. He was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist.
Mr. Belcher is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bettie Gann Belcher, daughters Beth Ferguson and Samantha (John) Knox, grandchildren Ali Conrad and Case Conrad, sister Nina Morris, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Oscar and Jennie Belcher and siblings Virginia Howard and Perry Belcher.
