Sam “Chum” Frye, age 75 of Old Hickory, TN, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Mr. Frye was born on January 31, 1944 to the late Sam Hunter and Earline Walker Frye. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Lynda Frye; siblings, Bud Frye, Alicia Williams, Judy Thompson, and Glenda Walpole; Mother Walker; and uncle, Charlie Walker. He is survived by children, Jennifer (Chris) Anglin, Rickie Bingham, and Mickie Bingham; eight grandchildren, Holly Meyer, Heather Hille, Hope Robertson, Hannah Bingham, Seth Bingham, Molly Bingham, Mason Bunch, and Morgan Anglin; six great–grandchildren, Bryson, Waylon, Wyatt, Evelynn, Huck, and Knox; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Danny Sellars, will be conducted on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at noon in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Hermitage Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, October 3 from 10 a.m. until service time at noon.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Avalon Hospice for the love and care shown to Mr. Frye and his family.
