Sam Gamble, 88, passed away Thursday October 31, 2019 at The Pavilion Lebanon, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Milton Gamble Sr. and Pearl Gamble; and seven sisters. Sam is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Lane Gamble; son, Greg Gamble; special family, Ralph and Dina Reed, Cody and Sara Reed, and Kyle Reed; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Sam was born on a farm in Spencer, TN. He was a Navy veteran and a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He was Branch Manager for Lebanon's Middle Tennessee Electric Corporation and retired in 1995. Sam was a member of College Hills Church of Christ, and his passions were golfing and creating beautiful stained glass pieces some of which are displayed in Lebanon-Wilson Co. Library.
At the request of Mr. Gamble there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Sam's memory to the Compassion Center, of College Hills Church of Christ, 1401 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087; Lebanon- Wilson Co. Library, 108 South Hatton Ave., Lebanon, TN. 37087; or carry out a random act of kindess to a stranger and tell them God and Sam love them.
