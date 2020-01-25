Samantha “Sam” Moss, 21, spread her wings and took heavenly flight Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
A graduate of Mt. Juliet High School, Samantha’s desire to learn continued throughout her brief 21 years – which included a special love for cooking and baking with her family and friends. Samantha’s interest in fashion led her to create intriguing concepts that often incorporated her favorite colors - pink, blue and purple - plus her passion for make-up and painting intricate and beautiful designs on her nails earned her the nickname ‘Miss Priss’. What will be most remembered by her family and friends is her infectious smile, her beautiful laugh, and her desire to make sure everyone around her was happy. Samantha was a free and sweet spirit who lived life to its fullest and will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.
The celebration of life service, conducted by Stephanie Chumley, will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Samantha is survived by her mother, Cyndi (Jeff) Wigfall; father, Samuel Moss, grandparents: Deborah Gay, Rick Schrand, Don Moss, and Rose Moss; step-grandparents, Sharon Schrand, Beth Rogers, and Bobby Gay; great-grandmother, Audrey Fortner; siblings: Joseph Moss, Shelby Anderson, Chase Anderson Kaiya Wigfall, Tristan Fullum, Jessica Pickney, Cameron Schultz, McKenzie Schultz, and Jonathan Duke; and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Ed and Jane Schrand.
Memorial Contributions: To Write Love On Her Arms (PO Box 2203, Melbourne, FL 32902 / www.twloha.com/donate).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservice.com.