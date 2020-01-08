Sammy Lamar “Sam” Mitchell, 72, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedJanuary 6, 2020.
Sam was a member of Livings Springs Baptist Church. He was the owner of Precision Painting Contractors. Sam was an avid hunter and fisherman and a diehard Georgia Bulldogs fan. He was the son of the late, Charlie Dewey Mitchell and Lorene Scott Woodring. Sam was also preceded in death by his son, Cory Mitchell, and sister, Donna Clark.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Theresa Godfrey Mitchell; children: Mark (Kim) Mitchell, Matthew Mitchell and April Mitchell; grandchildren: David (Allison) Mitchell, Zachary (Andrea) Mitchell and Urijah Mitchell; great-grandchildren: Emma Grace Mitchell, Ace Cooper Mitchell and Molly Jane Mitchell; brother-in-law, Bobby Clark; nephew, Chuck Clark; and special friends: Mike Taylor and George Smith.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 6 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation, 4322 Harding Pk. #417, Nashville, TN 37205.