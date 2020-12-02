Samuel Edward “Ed” Hardaway, age 74, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died December 1, 2020.
Ed was born in Nashville, TN and was the son of the late, Joseph Marion and Gertrude Elizabeth Stamps Hardaway. He was active member and deacon at Victory Baptist Church. Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Dupont with over 34 years of service. He also enjoyed woodworking.
He is survived by: wife of 55 years – Linda Hardaway; children – Samantha (Randy) Perkins, Eddie Hardaway and Amanda Hardaway; brother – Joseph Marion “Sonny” (Sandra) Hardaway, Jr.; grandchildren – Faith Butler, Trae’ Hardaway, Ashley (Greg) Holland, Nick Reese, Hope Perkins, Joy Perkins, Adrienne (Mahamned) Al-Ageda, Hannah Hardaway and John Hardaway; great-grandchildren – Felicia and Arya Al-Ageda; mother-in-law – Grace Rich; sister-in-law – Mary Elizabeth Ruis; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Nick Reese, Greg Holland, Mahamned Al-Ageda, Trae’ Hardaway, John Hardaway, Matt Caylor and Stuart Ruis. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Patton, Allen Graves, Robert Browning, Eddie Hardaway, Joe Hardaway and Randy Perkins.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at 9-11 a.m. Friday atBond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com