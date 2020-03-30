Samuel “Sam” James McVicker, 29, passed away on Mar. 28, 2020.
No services are scheduled.
Mr. McVicker is survived by his special friend, Danielle Johnson; mother, Lydia Smith McVicker; sisters, Rachel Falen and Nancy Dyer; aunt, Nancy Smith Boyd; and uncle, George Gould Smith Jr.
He is preceded in death by his father, Mac McVicker; and brother, Jay McVicker.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
