Samuel Wayne Hulse, 70, passed away on April 30, 2020.
The Funeral Service is noon Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Visitation is Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial will be in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Hulse served in the United States Army during Desert Storm and later in the National Guard. In civilian life, he was a crane operator for Steiner Lift. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist, loved fishing, drawing, and painting. He is survived by daughters Misty (Marty Whitney) Lynn and Keisha Hulse, grandchildren: Ashley Baynes, Amanda Lynn, Hunter Whitney, Abigail Lynn, and Preston Smith, great-grandchildren: Tyson Baynes, Wyatt Walker, and Connor Vincent, siblings Harvey (Martina) Hulse and Annie (Cecil) Williamson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel “McKinley” and Lydia Biggs Hulse; brother, Arlan C. Hulse, and sister, Betty Joyce Blackburn.
