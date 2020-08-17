Samuel Wright McAneny, IV, age 64, of Madison, TN, died July 26, 2020.
Sam loved playing Scrabble and being at the lake. He was the son of the late,
Samuel Wright McAneny, III and Freda Fallman McAneny.
He is survived by:
Children – Shawn (Eric Olson) McAneny, Scott (Lindsey) McAneny,
Alison (Ed Burke) McAneny and Michelle McAneny
Companion – Laura Wilkins
Brother – Robert (Renee) McAneny
Nephew – Bobby McAneny
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis
Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston
Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com