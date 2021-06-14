Sandra Joan Sturgis, age 74, of Hermitage, TN, died May 25, 2021.
Mrs. Sturgis was born in Nashville, TN and was the daughter of the late, Lawrence T. and Irene Brewer Daniel. She was a graduate of Issac Litton High School and the University of Tennessee. She was a member of the Hermitage Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and volunteered her time as a Bible study instructor. She retired as Medicaid Director and Assistant Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health. Mrs. Sturgis enjoyed knitting, traveling, especially to Europe and New York, fine dining, classical music, ballet and “Broadway” concerts, museums and collecting seals. She loved her dogs, Borghese and Chloe.
Mrs. Sturgis was also preceded in death by her only sibling, a sister, Denise Daniel.
She is survived by Husband & best friend of 36 years – Vernon Hayward Sturgis Sisters-in-law – Cheryl Sturgis Weeks and Laurel Bethea (Patrick) Folmar Nieces and nephews – Yvonne Renee Sturgis, Sean Alexander Sturgis, Brenda McClain, Tyler Reginald (Sydney) Sturgis, and Khoury Dewitt Sturgis and Loving cousins and dear friends.
A virtual funeral service will be held Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 2:45PM Central Standard Time (CST), a video slideshow of Sandra’s life will be featured and at 3PM CST the memorial service will begin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “donate.jw.org.” Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel.