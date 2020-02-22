Sandra Lee Bean, 68, of Castalian Springs, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Funeral service will be Monday, Feb. 24 at noon in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Bro. Danny Sellars officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon. Interment will follow at Beech Cemetery, with Craig Childress, Chuck Gregory, Harold Thompson, Scott Webb, Spencer Webb, Eric Perry, Deron Perry, and Brett Johnson serving as pallbearers.
Miss. Bean was born Sept. 14, 1951 in Nashville to the late John Henry Bean and Zelda Lee Foster Bean. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Stephen Ray Bean; and uncles, James Foster, Paul Foster, John Foster, and David Foster.
She is survived by her son, Justin Hays (Heather) of Gallatin; brother, John William Bean of Hartsville; aunts, Mary Oliver (Wayne) of Lebanon, Naomi Johnson (George) of Lebanon, and Martha Gregory (Chuck) of Gallatin; uncles, Lloyd Foster of Gallatin and Kenneth Foster of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Harrison Foster Hays and Hadley Ryan Hays; step-sister, Bobbie Speck of Lebanon; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-cousins.
Sandra retired from Walmart after over 30 years of service.
Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com.