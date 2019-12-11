Sara C. Edmondson, 93, passed away on December 8, 2019.
The funeral service conducted by Reverend Edgar Boles, is 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Living Springs Baptist Church (4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet TN). The family will be receiving friends at the church on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service. Interment in Lannom Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers: Jacob White, Jeremy Smith, David Bennett II, Dalton Eady, Michael Luffman, Neal White, Grant Eady, Joe “Buster” Edmondson, and Darrell Edmondson.
Mrs. Edmondson loved gardening, cooking, sewing, working crossword puzzles, and being involved in church.
She is survived by son, Joe K. (Margaret) Edmondson; grandchildren, Ron (Holly) Eady, Joe K. (Tracie) Edmondson Jr., Laura Bennett, Gina (Neal) White, Tina (Michael) Luffman, and Shane Eady, 14 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Edmondson is preceded in death by husband, Joe R. Edmondson; daughters, Robin Edmondson and Jerelyn Eady; parents, William and Laura McPeak; three brothers and one sister.
