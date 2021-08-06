Sara Francis Dies Worrell, age 86 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away August 4, 2021.
She was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Lillian Dies; husband, Glenn “Chunk” Worrell; and cousin, Dorothy Hines.
She is Survived by cousins, Edward Dies; Scott (Debbie) Dennis; Stacey (Roger) Ranchio; Brad (Heather) Dennis; and Nikki (Donnie) Abercombie; and special caregivers, Lorie Currey; Patti Harris; and Stephanie Corkery.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 12:00 PM until time of service at 2:00 PM at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.