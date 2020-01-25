Sarah Marie Meers, 15, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedJanuary 22, 2020.
Sarah had attended Mt. Juliet Middle School and was currently a freshman at Mt. Juliet High School. She loved glitter, unicorns, rainbows and music and she especially loved Jesus, her family, friends and her dog, Aspen.
Sarah was preceded in death by her uncle, Chuck Worthington.
She is survived by her parents, Patrick and Amanda Meers; brother, Riley Nolan-Meers; grandparents: John Meers, Carole Barnett and Stella Hunt; aunts, Mitzi Keys and Shonda (Scott) Walker; cousins, Kathryn Keys and Victoria Worthington; friends: Matthew Dunham, Anna Kimbrel, Emily Woodard, Barrett Harris,
the Rich Family, the Thornberg Family, the Nivens Family, the Jenkins/Howell Family and a multitude of others
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Lisa Miller Rich officiating and reflections by Victoria Worthington and Jeremy Gallaher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, 5775 Glenridge Drive, Building B, Suite 370, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com