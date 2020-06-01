Scheree McCathern Moore, 66, a guard on the 1971 Lebanon High School TSSAA State Championship basketball team, passed away May 27.
The family will be receiving friends Wednesday, June 3 between the hours of 5-7 p.m. at the New Generation Funeral Home, 2930 Murfreesboro Pike, Antioch.
Scheree was a powerful rebounder for the Devilettes who went 30-2 and defeated Jackson Central-Merry 56-52 in the TSSAA finals -- the only LHS team to date to capture a state title.
That team, coached by the late Campbell Brandon, was inducted into Lebanon High Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.
She worked some 27 years at Bridgestone and was a member of the Smyrna Church of Christ.
Scheree was married to Ricardo Moore Sr. for 46 years and they were the parents of Ricardo (Konchata) Moore Jr. and Shaina Moore.
She has seven grandchildren, including: Dashaun, Shain-Micheal, Gauge, Devin, Sasha, Trey and Kingston.
Other survivors included: sisters Dorothy Dunn, Claudine (Bobby) Martin, Cernovia (Rev. Raymond) Burns, Marshelia Burntley, Sally Palmer, Maggie Benson -- all of Lebanon, Patricia (Barry) Dunn, Mary H. McCathern -- all of Nashville, Catherine Turner of Harvey Ill; brothers Claude (Bud) (Lula) McCathern, Fred (Ruth) Lee of Lebanon, Lee Ray (Annie) Smith of San Diego, CA; aunt Kim McCathern of Okinawa, Japan; sister-in-law Angie Ali, Sandra Lacy and brother-in-law Cyril Moore and Bruce Moore.
She also leaves a host of extended family and friends to mourn her memory.
Scheree is preceded in death by her parents, Willie McCathern and Mary Frances Figgins McCathern, mother-in-law Jeanette Gregory and sister Doylene Smith.
Arrangements are in the care of New Generation Funeral Home, Antioch. (615) 365-7105.