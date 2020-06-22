Scoggin, Paul Stephen, 81, of Lebanon, TN, diedpeacefully at hishome onJune 17, 2020, with his trusted dog, Daisy by his side.
Mr. Scoggin believed in the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a retired electrician from Ford Glass Plant with 39 years of service. Mr. Scoggin was a lifetime member of the United Auto Workers Local #737 and the NRA. He loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed old cars, civil war history, genealogy, and metal detecting. Mr. Scoggin was the son of the late, Victor Griffin and Dorothy Dabbs Scoggin. He was preceded in death by his wives, Victoria Faye Holden Scoggin and Beverly Shumake Scoggin. Our patron and mentor will be greatly missed.
He is survived by: Sons – Victor Lloyd Scoggin, Paul Griffin Scoggin, and Troy Stephen Scoggin Step-son – Erik Scoggin Elrod
Grandchildren – Stephen, Amanda, Tanner, and Kendel Great-grandchildren – Kaylin, Camden, Jett, and Charlie
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Vic Scoggin, Paul Scoggin, Troy Scoggin, Stephen Scoggin, Erik Elrod, and Jimmy Fuqua. Honorary pallbearers will be best friends at Mabel’s Roundtable.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad, and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com