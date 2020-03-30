Scott Alan Raymond, 59, born Aug. 1, 1960 was called home to Heaven on Mar. 26, 2020. There he found waiting for him, his son, Jacob, and his parents, Kay and Gordon.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Kim; his son, Adam; daughter-in-law, Shauna; grandson, Enzo; faithful dog, Mia; and numerous close family and friends. They remain to carry on his legacy. Scott lived a wonderful life, and those who shared it with him are truly blessed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later to be determined date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall never perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com