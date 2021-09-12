Scott Eric Enright, age 56 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 5, 2021. Scott was born in Jersey City, NJ. In 1972, his family moved to Wantage, NJ where he graduated High Point Regional High School in 1982 and also played football for High Point. He started as a volunteer firefighter for the Minisink Fire Department in Minsink, NY, then transferred to Sussex Fire Department and EMT in Sussex, New Jersey and was a lifelong member. Scott moved to Tennessee in 1998 and spent many years trucking and exploring the country with a semi-truck company until 2010. He was a member of Arlington United Methodist Church in TN. Scott was a gun enthusiast and collected knives. He was an avid dog lover.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Joseph Enright.
He is survived by: Wife of 10 years – Diane Bearden-Enright and their 5 dog children (Max, Bug, Gumbo, Betsy and Zeus) of Mt. Juliet, TN; Mother – Sally (Byron) Hawley, Armour SD; Son – Jaime (Rachel) Nystrand, Pennsylvania; Brother – Clifford (Marion) Enright, Amsterdam NY; Sisters – Lisa (Erik) vanEverdingen, Armour SD and Michelle (Rich) Jacobs, Sparta NJ; Nephews - Anthony vanEverdingen and Justin Jacobs; Great Nephew – Ayden vanEverdingen; Grandsons - Jordan and Jayden Nystrand.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for immediate friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
