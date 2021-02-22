Scott Michael Rowe, age 58 of Gallatin, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021.
Funeral Service will be Thursday, February 25th at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Pastor Doug Varnado officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, February 25th from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Sumner Memorial Gardens, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Mr. Rowe was born September 14, 1962 in South Bend, Indiana. He is preceded in death by father, Ronald Lee Rowe. Mr. Rowe is survived by wife of 30 years, Lori Langworthy Rowe of Gallatin; daughter, Michelle Acosta (Gabriel) of Miramar Beach, FL; son, Timothy Rowe (Stacey) of Lowell, MI; mother, Janice Ault Rowe of Muskegon, MI; sister, Melissa Rowe of Wyoming, MI; and 8 grandchildren, Adrian Acosta, Hannah Acosta, Adam Acosta, Arren Acosta, Kassandra Morgan, Halie Morgan, Alexander Rowe, and Natalie Rowe.
