Shannon Carlton, 49, of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Shannon was born July 12, 1972 in Phoenix, Arizona to Greg (Diane) Carlton and Connie Carlton. Shannon married Rachel Baird of Lebanon, Tennessee in 2007. He attended Glendale Community College and later Cumberland University where he was awarded the Freshman Writing Award. Shannon spent much of his adult life working in warehouse/logistics for PetSmart, Stardust Building Supplies, Guitar Center and Baer Inc.
Shannon is survived by his wife Rachel Carlton, daughter Alexis Carlton, parents Greg (Diane) Carlton and Connie Carlton, brother Chad (Anne) Carlton, in-laws Bruce and Amanda Baird, Charlie (Sarah) Baird, nieces and nephews Hudson Baird, Scarlet Baird, Harper Baird, Bennett Carlton, Brooks Baird and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Eugene and Juanita Carlton and Robert and Hazel Troy, aunt Jan (Van) Reynolds.
Shannon spent his childhood living in both Phoenix, Arizona and Orange County, California where he found a love for Star Wars, music, and competitively racing BMX bikes. He spoke often of having to hide under his bed to listen to music he recorded off the radio at a friend's house because he wasn't allowed to listen to his favorites at home. He loved to tease his mom about the music she would not let him listen to as a child. He also loved to tease his brother for burying most of his Star Wars figures in the back yard of their childhood home where they probably still remain to this day. As a teen Shannon's love for music bloomed into a full fledge hobby and obsession when he formed his first band. He loved to write and play music, especially with his brother. After the birth of his daughter, Shannon became a stay-at-home dad where he spent the first couple of years recording, producing, and mastering his first and only album "The Days that Unfold and the Paths that Follow."
For the last 10 years Shannon battled renal cell carcinoma with strength and gusto. He waged a battle against cancer like none other. He sought out the foremost experts in kidney cancer, participated in clinical trials to further the science and treatment options for kidney cancer and did all of this with a constant smile on his face. It didn't matter how much he was struggling; he still had a smile for everyone. He has impacted so many with his positive attitude and his will to fight. He will be remembered as a hero for his strength and contribution to the future of medicine.
The family wishes to thank some special people and organizations that have been of extraordinary help and support throughout this journey including the National Institute of Health NHLBI team lead by Dr. Rick Childs and Dr. Rosa Nadal-Rios, Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center team lead by Dr. Kym Rathmell and Dr. Natalie Spradlin, Sherry's Hope (Sherry's Run), and Alive Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 31 at 4:00 pm at Edgerton Hall, The Mill at Lebanon, 300 N. Maple Street, Lebanon, TN 37087. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alexis Carlton Education Fund c/o Bank Tennessee, Sherry's Hope, or Kidney Cancer Coalition (kidneycan.org).