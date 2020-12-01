Sharon Ann Buchanan age 70 of Norene, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 24, 2020 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
Born Dec. 10, 1949 in Lebanon, Sharon was a 1967 graduate of Watertown High School and attended Middle TN State University. She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church.
Sharon is survived by her son, John Buchanan and his wife, Meg; grandchildren, Kendall and Kaden Buchanan; mother, Mildred Ann Edwards; sister, Lynn Beadle and her husband, Bobby; nieces, Kristen (Justin) Morris and Jennifer (Colby James) Beadle; and caregivers, Susie Uselton and Lynette Beadle. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Buchanan, Jr. and her father, Riley Marshall Edwards.
Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday. Nov. 28, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Hunter Hay officiating. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and prior to service Saturday. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Norene.
