Sharon Marie "Sha" Blackburn Oliver- age 57 passed away Saturday February 6, 2021 after a short battle with ALS.
She is preceded in death by her father, Shelah Blackburn; father of her daughters, Brad McDaniel; father-in-law, Jerry Oliver Sr.; & special friend, Tina Watkins.
Sha is survived by her husband of 12 years, Jerry Oliver Jr.; daughters, Shantrell McDaniel & Chloe McDaniel; mother, Shirley Nolen Blackburn; twin sister, Karon "Kaye" Ribbons; sisters, Sherrie Wynns & Kim(Barry) Forkum; nieces & nephews, Joshua (Erica) Chick, Jesse (Chloe) Forkum, Ciarra Ribbons, Hayleigh Ribbons & Eli Forkum; great nieces, Ruby Mae Chick & Abigail Rose Chick; special friends, Lynn Moss, Cheryl Barrett & Lisa Mattern.
Sha was a 1981 graduate of Lebanon High School where she had a passion for creativity and her love of the Arts. She enjoyed spending time with family & friends, painting, and quilting. She demonstrated her faith in God by using her talent to bless others with acts of kindness. She worked as an Office Manager for Wilson Co. Chiropractic. She will be remembered for enjoying dancing, trips to the beach, and being a selfless wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend.
Visitation will be held on Thursday February 11th 3-6 p.m. in the Maple Hill Church of Christ, A Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Sha's cousin Andy Talbot will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be made in her memory to the ALS Foundation, www.als.org The family asks those attending the Celebration of Life to wear a mask.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line(615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com