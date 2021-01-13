Shawn Gregory Farrow, age 65 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 3, 2021.
Shawn was born June 27, 1955 in Baltimore, Maryland. A U.S. Navy Veteran, he was President and Owner of Vinyl Corners and a Commercial Security Manager, before retiring. For many years, as Marketing VP for Remotec, he traveled extensively throughout the world and made friends everywhere he went. Shawn enjoyed cooking and volunteered at Meals on Wheels and a meals program at his church. He loved gardening, all kinds of building and restoration projects, and most of all his family and friends. He will be forever missed. Shawn was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Farrow and his sister, Brenda Farrow.
He is survived by: wife - Jama; stepson - Devin Rogers; brothers, James (Marie) Farrow and Kevin Farrow; sister - Sharon Farrow ; many nieces and nephews and his much loved dog, Buddy.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shawn’s name to the charitable organization of your choice.
The family asks that you visit our website and leave a condolence of a fond memory of Shawn.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com